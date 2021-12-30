Dogs are game changer for some Alzheimer’s patients

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some families call it the best thing that ever happened for their loved one living with Alzheimer’s.

It’s a stuffed mechanical dog that responds to voice commands.

Peggy George of Maumee says it’s been a game-changer for her mother who is in a nursing home with Alzheimer’s.

She and her sisters were growing increasingly concerned because their mother was getting her days and nights mixed up.

“We would go in there during the day and we couldn’t get mom to wake up.” Then Peggy learned about the special mechanical dog for Alzheimer’s patients and decided to purchase one for her mother for Christmas. “It’s the absolute best Christmas present I’ve ever gotten for anyone,” says Peggy. “From the moment that we put it on her lap. My mom just brought it into her, it responded to her voice it barked. I cried the whole time I’m videotaping her because we just couldn’t believe how well she received it.”

It was literally like someone turned a light on for her mother. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve never heard of it before and people should know what a joy it has brought to her.”

The mechanical animals come in birds and cats. They’re also used in daily therapy at Memory Lane Day Care Services on Reynolds Road. Gayle Begley is the activities director and says “The cats and dogs the battery-operated ones. We have seen people really benefit from that because they’re so life-like.” Begley goes on to describe how one client even started to whistle bird sounds after holding one of the bird animals. And for the other clients, it simply helps calm them while they’re here for daycare.

As for Peggy, even though she and her sisters visit their mom daily, it’s a way to make sure her mother is never lonely. “I think it fills that space of loneliness that somebody that’s in a home and they don’t have somebody with them always. And now she has somebody on her lap. Or right next to her and responds to her voice. and I think it’s just that secureness...everybody needs somebody and that dog is filling that place in my mom’s mind right now of being always with her.”

