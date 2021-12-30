Health orgs urge masks when school returns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a joint letter from the Ohio Hospital Association and the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, the plea goes out to school districts in Ohio to require masks when students return to class next week.

“We know that the virus that causes COVID-19 is spread when you cough, sneeze, talk, or sing. We know that masks work and are effective at slowing the spread of this virus. The best way to keep kids in school is to slow the spread of the virus. The best ways to slow the spread of the virus are to get vaccinated and wear a mask.”

The letter goes on to appeal to school administrators and school boards, “With Omicron spreading quickly through Ohio, we need everyone’s help to make it through the coming weeks. Please help us by requiring students to wear masks when they return to school.”

Sylvania Pediatrician Dr. RW Mills, MD says statewide pediatric hospitals are filled to overflowing with children diagnosed with COVID. “It’s this perfect storm of increased numbers of kids driving increased admissions because we have such a volume of kids and predominantly unimmunized.”

While doctors say the majority of children will make it through COVID there are some who could run into a very serious long-term complication called Multiple Inflammatory Syndrome. It appears in children anywhere from 4 to 8 weeks after recovering from COVID even if it’s been a mild case. “Small number of kids that get that multiple inflammatory syndrome which is exceedingly severe. Those kids are really really sick. These are the kids that end up with a much higher risk of passing away from that disease.”

The best way to protect everyone is to vaccinate and mask. Mills says “If you have the chance get your kids immunized if the kids fall in the category where they can’t get immunized because they don’t qualify yet. Then try to surround them with people who are immunized.”

