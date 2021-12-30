Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Kapszukiewicz to host inauguration ceremony

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will hold an Inauguration Ceremony at 4 p.m. Monday in the lobby of One Government Center.

The event is free and open to the public, but masks are required.

Following the ceremony, Toledo City Council will hold its first Council Meeting of the new year in City Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. The newly elected At-Large Council members Michele Grim, Nick Komives, Cerssandra McPherson, Katie Moline, George Sarantou, and Tiffany Whitman, will be sworn in by Lucas County Probate Court Judge Jack Puffenberger.

Due to a rise in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution, all other inauguration events have been canceled.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox Run of Findlay
Nurses walk out at Fox Run of Findlay, National Guard comes to aid
Family may lose home as son recovers from baseball bat attack
Family may lose home as son recovers from baseball bat attack
Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Sylvania Township
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Body of woman found in West Toledo vacant lot
FILE
Ohio’s minimum wage to increase for certain employees at start of 2022

Latest News

13abc Marketplace: Gulfstream Development
13abc Marketplace: Gulfstream Development
The new Harbor Town Tavern will open in the space formerly used by Jed's in Perrysburg.
New restaurant coming to Perrysburg in new year
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
From Empanadas to Arepas, this Toledo female-owned restaurant brings authentic Venezuelan...
Dine in the 419: Your Latin Cravings Fix!