Kapszukiewicz to host inauguration ceremony

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will hold an Inauguration Ceremony at 4 p.m. Monday in the lobby of One Government Center.

The event is free and open to the public, but masks are required.

Following the ceremony, Toledo City Council will hold its first Council Meeting of the new year in City Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m. The newly elected At-Large Council members Michele Grim, Nick Komives, Cerssandra McPherson, Katie Moline, George Sarantou, and Tiffany Whitman, will be sworn in by Lucas County Probate Court Judge Jack Puffenberger.

Due to a rise in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution, all other inauguration events have been canceled.

