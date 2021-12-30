New restaurant coming to Perrysburg in new year

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The owners of Benchmark Restaurant in Perrysburg have announced a new restaurant that’s scheduled to open after the new year.

Harbor Town Tavern will open in the former Jed’s on Lighthouse Way in Perrysburg, south of Levis Town Center just off N. Dixie Highway.

Benchmark Restaurant Group and NAI Harmon Group said the new restaurant will be a neighborhood sports tavern. Moderate renovations are beginning now with more to come over the next few months.

A grand opening will follow the renovations, but Harbor Town Tavern is scheduled to open the first week of January.

According to a manager, the menu will include American bar food, soup, sandwiches, and entrees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.