Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

New restaurant coming to Perrysburg in new year

The new Harbor Town Tavern will open in the space formerly used by Jed's in Perrysburg.
The new Harbor Town Tavern will open in the space formerly used by Jed's in Perrysburg.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The owners of Benchmark Restaurant in Perrysburg have announced a new restaurant that’s scheduled to open after the new year.

Harbor Town Tavern will open in the former Jed’s on Lighthouse Way in Perrysburg, south of Levis Town Center just off N. Dixie Highway.

Benchmark Restaurant Group and NAI Harmon Group said the new restaurant will be a neighborhood sports tavern. Moderate renovations are beginning now with more to come over the next few months.

A grand opening will follow the renovations, but Harbor Town Tavern is scheduled to open the first week of January.

According to a manager, the menu will include American bar food, soup, sandwiches, and entrees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fox Run of Findlay
Nurses walk out at Fox Run of Findlay, National Guard comes to aid
Family may lose home as son recovers from baseball bat attack
Family may lose home as son recovers from baseball bat attack
Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Sylvania Township
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Body of woman found in West Toledo vacant lot
FILE
Ohio’s minimum wage to increase for certain employees at start of 2022

Latest News

Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
From Empanadas to Arepas, this Toledo female-owned restaurant brings authentic Venezuelan...
Dine in the 419: Your Latin Cravings Fix!
Flights
Toledo Express no exception to nationwide flight delays, cancellations
Omicron Variant wreaking havoc on the airline industry.
Toledo Express is no exception to COVID-19 staffing shortage