Toledo Express is no exception to the nationwide flight delays and cancellations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Airlines around the nation continue to experience crippling flight delays and cancelations due to staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Julie Schuch says the delay is not as bad for her as it will be for those picking her up from the airport. “It’s going to be almost two o’clock in the morning when they are going to have to pick me up. Which is kind of inconvenient, but I have good friends.”

Kathy Krist says she’s happy her delayed flight did not have the same fate as her one earlier. “At least it wasn’t canceled like our flight into Toledo that was 4 days ago.”

Krist says her group was flying to Toledo for a funeral, but due to a cancellation, they had to take a detour. That detour included a flight to Indiana, and renting a car to drive to Toledo.

