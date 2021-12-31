12-year-old organ donor who helped hundreds to be honored at Rose Parade on New Year’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas 12-year-old boy who was hit and killed while in a crosswalk in 2020 will be honored at the Rose Parade in California on New Year’s Day.

Alex Bush died on his walk home from school but saved lives after his death. His parents say his organ donations have helped hundreds of people all over the world, KVVU reported.

“From Canada to Chile, he’s impacted the lives of 366 people that have never met him and will never meet him, but know him through his gift,” Alex Bush’s father, Aaron Bush, said of his son. “Obviously any parent would say if they could have their child back and whole. They would much rather that. But sometimes that’s just not the chance we’re given. We’re very happy, we’re very proud of how our son has been able to help so many people.”

In early 2020, Alex Bush and his younger sister were walking home from Somerset Academy when they were both hit. His sister was seriously injured.

In August 2021, his parents said the Nevada Donor Network contacted them. The organization wanted to pay tribute to him on the Donate Life Rose Parade float. His parents said they know he would be proud of how many people he’s helped.

“If he knew what his gifts have done for people all over the world, he would just be so proud,” Aaron Bush said.

Alex Bush donated his kidneys, heart and multiple other organs, and more than 300 grafts were created from his bones and tissue. His mother, Jennifer Bush, said she and her husband are both organ donors, so they knew what to decide.

“It’s not something you think about with your kids, but when we were approached, when it was clear he had not survived the accident ... It really wasn’t something we had to think long about because he was that kind of kid,” Jennifer Bush said. “Alex was a really sweet, kind, goofy kid. He loved making people happy, he was a big people pleaser, and he just shone. He was bright.”

On Thursday night, his parents got to see the Donate Life float for the very first time as finishing touches were being made.

He’ll be representing all organ donors in Southern Nevada during the Rose Parade before the Rose Bowl.

