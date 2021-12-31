12/31: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Traffic
Rain to snow Saturday; 1-3″ Toledo by Sunday AM, higher northwest
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
We’re kicking off the new year on a rainy, snowy and chilly note. Rain will surge in from south to north, switching to snow later in the afternoon as colder air rushes in from the northwest. At press time, 1-3″ is expected in Toledo (with some models trending upwards), with 4″+ toward Hillsdale/Lenawee Counties. Lakeshore counties could see higher totals well, if northeast winds hold through Sunday morning. Just 20-30 miles can make a few inches’ difference here. Snow showers will wrap up Sunday afternoon, leaving us with much colder air -- waking up to the mid-teens and single-digit windchills Monday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

