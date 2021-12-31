Traffic
12/31: Derek’s New Year’s Eve AM Forecast

A few showers tonight, then rain changing to accumulating snow Saturday night.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - NEW YEARS EVE: Morning fog will give way to mainly cloudy skies. Temps rising through the 40s during the day, topping out in the low 50s during the evening when a few rain showers will be possible. NEW YEARS DAY: Temps fall into the mid-40s around sunrise, then continuing to fall into the 30s later in the day. Rain will mix with and change over to snow Saturday night with lows in the mid-20s. SUNDAY: Falling snow will gradually taper off from west to east across the area. Accumulations of 1-3 inches are currently expected for the Toledo area, with less to the south and over 3 inches possible north of the state line. These amounts are subject to change as we continue to refine the forecast as the system approaches. Otherwise breezy and cold Sunday with highs around 30, and we may even see the sun poke through the clouds later in the afternoon.

