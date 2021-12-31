Firefighters hit the ice to honor fallen brothers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Winterfest hosted a hockey game with a greater purpose.

The Toledo firefighter team got a visit from a Massachusetts team Thursday. Two departments that have shared some very similar situations.

The theme was “Our fallen brothers are why we play” and both teams that played know all about that feeling.

Toledo firefighters took on the Worchester fire department from Massachusetts. The players and families making the 11 hour trip.

“The firefighters they’re all community. They all are there for each other,” said Alysha Anger, who’s husband played for the Worcester team.

Fallen firefighters were honored on the jerseys and at the game Thursday. Toledo remembering its fallen firefighters Stephen Machinski and Jamie Dickman. The Worcester department has lost 9 firefighters in the last 20 years. This game honoring those memories and raising money for firefighter charities.

“They get it. they’ve been through it. They get it, unfortunately it’s a like a bond that brings everyone together,” said Anger.

“Having these brothers our here, playing for our lost brothers I can’t put words on it,” said retired Toledo Fire Lieutenant Joe Linnenkugel.

Linnenkugel says a few years ago a Toledo firefighter attended one of the Worcester funerals and the topic of these hockey teams came up. Worcester agreed to come for an outdoor game at Winterfest and with it finally happening, this game happened.

“The brotherhood we have, a lot of us have never met and we’re half a country away but when we come out on the ice it’s all hugs, it’s all smiles. We share the same job. We chew the same dirt,” said Linnenkugel.

The game included some star power. Former Red Wings forward Darren McCarty spent time on the Toledo bench. He appreciates how hockey brings these two public servants together.

“No matter what they try to show you or whatever else the way the world is. this is the way the world is. you’ve got a team and guys showing respect for their fallen comrades and coming from Worchester to play the Toledo guys,” said McCarty.

