Neighborhood Nuisance: Bad balcony on E. Broadway

By Josh Croup
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A wooden balcony dangles from an abandoned two-story building at the intersection of East Broadway and Earl.

Nails stick out through the bottom of the wood that’s turning green to blend in with the green siding on the building, or at least the pieces that are still intact.

A green trash can rests on its side in one corner of the ten-foot-wide balcony, while other pieces of garbage sit on the ground.

The opposite corner of this balcony is somehow still in the air. But Rick Agocs is worried that gravity will win out.

“It looks like an accident waiting to happen,” Agocs said. “I can’t believe it’s been hanging like that for so long.”

For months, he said the balcony has hung on for dear life. A sidewalk runs right underneath. His fear is that it will fall on a child walking past the house.

The problems at this property don’t end here.

A cluster of overgrown tree branches overflows from the backyard. Part of the fence containing them is already on the sidewalk. That’s something Agocs worries will happen to that balcony.

“A porch hanging like that, it’s just like, wow,” he said. “With all the things that go on, you’d think that someone would do something. At least tear it down so it’s on the ground. Even if they just leave it on the ground.”

13abc found tax bills sent to the property owner are being returned to the sender.

Records show the owner is nearly $12,000 behind in tax payments and hasn’t made one since 2016.

A city spokesperson says when unpaid tax bills are sent to the property, this could mean the owner has died. But if they’re alive, the city has to try to track them down before they can take action and demolish the building.

One way or another, Agocs believes the bad balcony has to go.

“I think that somebody should at least come and pull that down and haul it away.”

13abc tried to track down the owner but was unsuccessful.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

