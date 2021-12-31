Traffic
TPD Chief warns NYE revelers about dangers of shooting guns into the air

(TSA Photo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s that time of year again - when we all get our reminder to leave celebratory gunfire out of our New Year’s Eve festivities.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral took to social media to plead with residents not to shoot their firearms when midnight comes on January 1.

“Wishing everyone a happy and SAFE New Year’s Eve. Please don’t fire guns into the air to ring in the new year. Those rounds fall at 700 feet per second and have to land somewhere!”

In 2020, the Toledo Blade reported that there were 149 shots fired as the clock hit 12 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

