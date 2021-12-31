Wood County officers hold a parade for sergeant in the hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today at Wood County Hospital, first responders from all around the area came out and participated in a parade to cheer up one of their own. Road Sergeant Jody Swoap has been at Wood County Hospital battling serious COVID complications.

Officers describe Swoap as a “good guy” and “family man.” Swoap’s wife, Suzzane, told 13abc “Jody is the epitome of a public servant! He always does good even when no one is watching.”

To show Swoap how much they care law enforcement, fire, EMS, and well-wishers showed up in number for the parade around the hospital.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn helped make the parade happen. “We’re very concerned about him, and we wanted to kind of pep him up and let him know that we all want him to fight the good fight and we’re all rooting behind him,” says Wasylyshyn.

“The hospital has agreed to allow us to do this, they are going to record this and play it for him because he can’t look out the window,” says Wasylyshyn. “Distance-wise it’s short, but it’s long in all our love and thoughts toward Jody Swoap.”

