Edna Brown, longtime state lawmaker and Toledo City Council member, dies

Edna Brown, a longtime public servant and political figure from Toledo, died on Saturday,...
Edna Brown, a longtime public servant and political figure from Toledo, died on Saturday, according to her family. She was 81.
By Josh Croup
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Edna Brown, a longtime public servant and political figure from Toledo, died on Saturday, according to her family. She was 81.

Brown retired from public office in 2018 after serving in the Ohio Senate since 2011. She also previously served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 2002-2010.

The Toledo native worked for the City of Toledo for 32 years and served on City Council for six years. A the statehouse, Brown’s work focused on voting rights, health, violence against women and economic development.

Brown also served as the First Vice President of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, worked on the Executive Committee of the National Black Caucus of State legislators, and worked with a nonpartisan national organization for women lawmakers, WILL/WAND.

Brown was a key player in the founding of the Greater Toledo Urban League and previously served on the Administration Board for Braden United Methodist Church. She was awarded by the YWCA with the 2007 Milestone Award for her contributions.

She was also the first “ROSA” Award recipient, an honor given by the Toledo Board of Community Relations for “living a life parallel to the example set by civil rights leader Rosa Parks.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

