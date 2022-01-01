Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Hittin’ the Town - Axe throwing in Findlay

axe throwing
axe throwing(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Axe throwing dates back centuries, but has seen a surge in popularity as of late as a form of recreation and competition.

At Axe Ventura in Findlay, they call it ‘darts on steroids’.

“There’s a book that recommends 500 throws a day,” said Bryan White, the location’s general manager. “Obviously that is not possible for most people, but basically you are just doing the same thing over and over, trying to build that muscle memory.”

Axe Ventura is open Thursday-Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this file photo, Actress Betty White, who turns 100 on Jan. 17, poses for a portrait...
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
The new Harbor Town Tavern will open in the space formerly used by Jed's in Perrysburg.
New restaurant coming to Perrysburg in new year
Fox Run of Findlay
Nurses walk out at Fox Run of Findlay, National Guard comes to aid
Sergeant Jody Swoap has been in hospital battling serious COVID complications.
Wood County officers hold a parade for sergeant in the hospital
Photos, a driver's license, the original warrant and other items from a 1969 robbery involving...
Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too

Latest News

Hittin' the Town - Axe Throwing
Hittin' the Town - Axe Throwing
Firefighters hit the ice to honor fallen brothers
Firefighters hit the ice to honor fallen brothers
Addiction centers caution that Ohio's new legal sports betting industry, set to launch sometime...
Ahead of Ohio’s sports betting launch, groups warn of potential gambling addiction wave
rip Betty White
rip Betty White