Hittin’ the Town - Axe throwing in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Axe throwing dates back centuries, but has seen a surge in popularity as of late as a form of recreation and competition.

At Axe Ventura in Findlay, they call it ‘darts on steroids’.

“There’s a book that recommends 500 throws a day,” said Bryan White, the location’s general manager. “Obviously that is not possible for most people, but basically you are just doing the same thing over and over, trying to build that muscle memory.”

Axe Ventura is open Thursday-Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.