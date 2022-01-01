Jan 1, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast

TODAY: Rain arriving from south to north this afternoon. Breezy with temperatures falling from the 40s this morning to the low 30s by this evening. TONIGHT: A period of sleet this evening will change over to all snow by midnight. A glaze of ice is possible. Low 25. SUNDAY: Snow through the early morning hours, then staying mostly cloudy and cold. 1-3″ of snow for Toledo, with higher amounts likely north and west. Slightly higher amounts are possible along the lake shore in eastern Lucas County and Ottawa County. High 30 with wind chills in the teens.

