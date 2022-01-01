Traffic
Jan 1, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast

Rain, sleet and snow all likely this afternoon through Sunday morning.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TODAY: Rain arriving from south to north this afternoon. Breezy with temperatures falling from the 40s this morning to the low 30s by this evening. TONIGHT: A period of sleet this evening will change over to all snow by midnight. A glaze of ice is possible. Low 25. SUNDAY: Snow through the early morning hours, then staying mostly cloudy and cold. 1-3″ of snow for Toledo, with higher amounts likely north and west. Slightly higher amounts are possible along the lake shore in eastern Lucas County and Ottawa County. High 30 with wind chills in the teens.

