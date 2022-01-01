Police: 20 bullets hit car, home in Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nobody was hurt Saturday when someone shot around 20 bullets at a car in Toledo, police said.

It happened before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Bancroft and Glenwood. Nobody was hurt, including a man who was inside the car when the shots rang out, according to Toledo police.

Detectives said some stray bullets also hit a nearby home on Glenwood. They don’t believe the shooting is random.

There are no suspects at this time, police said.

