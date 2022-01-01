Welcome to the World: Family celebrates first baby born in 2022 in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica Flower Hospital welcomed its first baby born in 2022 shortly after midnight.

The baby girl, born to parents Heidi and Tyler Boone of Sylvania, is named Layla Kaye Boone.

She was 7 pounds, 12 ounces and 19.5 inches long.

