1/1/22: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Wintry mix changing to all accumulating snow overnight, then getting cold.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain will give way to a mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow as temps come down tonight. A glaze of ice possible. Then, any wintry mix will changeover to all snow during the overnight hours and continue to fall into Sunday before gradually ending from west to east across the area. Overall snow accumulations of 1-3″ will be common, with less to the south and more along and north of the state line. Otherwise, breezy Sunday with highs near 30 and skies clearing later in the day. Mostly clear and getting quite cold Sunday night with lows in the mid-teens and wind chills in the single digits.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

