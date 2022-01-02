One person in hospital after shooting Sunday morning
TPD confirmed one person hospitalized from shooting on Westwood.
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD confirms one person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a home on Westwood Ave earlier this morning just after 6am.
They have not released information on their condition, TPD says they do not have any information on a suspect.
We’ll continue to keep you updated as we track this story.
