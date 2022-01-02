Traffic
One person in hospital after shooting Sunday morning

TPD confirmed one person hospitalized from shooting on Westwood.
One person currently hospitalized in Westwood Ave.
One person currently hospitalized in Westwood Ave.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD confirms one person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a home on Westwood Ave earlier this morning just after 6am.

They have not released information on their condition, TPD says they do not have any information on a suspect.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we track this story.

