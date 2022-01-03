1/3/2022: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

After a snowy and icy weekend for some, bitter cold has greeted us to start the week -- our coldest morning since February. We’ll get back above freezing Tuesday, with highs near 40 and lots of sun. Another front Wednesday will give us a few flurries and snow showers, but the main story will be 40+ mph wind gusts keeping windchills in the single digits that afternoon, even subzero after sunset. Lows will bottom out in the mid-teens Thursday through Saturday mornings, (barely) back above freezing to start off the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.