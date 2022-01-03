Traffic
1/3/2022: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

Quiet overall this week... except for Wednesday
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
After a snowy and icy weekend for some, bitter cold has greeted us to start the week -- our coldest morning since February. We’ll get back above freezing Tuesday, with highs near 40 and lots of sun. Another front Wednesday will give us a few flurries and snow showers, but the main story will be 40+ mph wind gusts keeping windchills in the single digits that afternoon, even subzero after sunset. Lows will bottom out in the mid-teens Thursday through Saturday mornings, (barely) back above freezing to start off the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Most Read

One person currently hospitalized in Westwood Ave.
One person in hospital after shooting Sunday morning
Nobody was hurt, including a man who was inside the car when the shots rang out.
Police: 20 bullets hit car, home in Toledo shooting
Springfield Local Schools announced Sunday that no students are to report for school on Monday,...
Springfield preK-5 returns to class Tuesday, 6-12 remains in remote learning
Ohio health officials reported 37,626 new cases over the holiday weekend. Hospitalizations...
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to new record highs to start 2022
The baby girl, born to parents Heidi and Tyler Boone of Sylvania, is named Layla Kaye Boone.
Welcome to the World: Family celebrates first baby born in 2022 in Toledo

