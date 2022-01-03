1/3/22: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid-teens and wind chills in the single digits. MONDAY: Mainly sunny and chilly with highs around 30. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs back up near 40. Becoming breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 40 mph, mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 30s. There will also be a slight chance for a flurry on Wednesday, then some light snow possible on Thursday as well. Also, colder Thursday with highs in the mid-20s and mostly cloudy skies. Partly sunny Friday with highs in the mid-20s.

