Annual list of banished words released

Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of...
Lake Superior State University has put phrases like 'wait, what?' on its annual list of banished words.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Lake Superior State University has put phrases like “wait, what?” on its annual list of banished words.

The school received thousands of submissions for words or terms that are becoming overused to the point of uselessness.

For example, the school says “no worries” is a meaningless substitute for “you’re welcome.”

Phrases like “at the end of the day” and “new normal” made reappearances this year after first being banished in 1999 and 2012.

Other phrases on the list are “that being said,” “asking for a friend,” “circle back,” “deep dive,” “you’re on mute” and “supply chain.”

Lake Superior State University has released a list of banished words since 1976.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

