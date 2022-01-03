Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Alligator captured after being spotted in Louisiana man’s driveway

By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An alligator was removed from the front yard of a Louisiana home after a man spotted the reptile under a car in his driveway.

Video obtained by WVUE shows a man from Slidell discovering the alligator, which was estimated to be about 8 feet long.

A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest on his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11...
A Slidell resident found an unexpected guest on his driveway. A gator was discovered around 11 a.m. in a Slidell resident’s driveway.(Kathryn Floberg)

A pest removal company came to capture the animal. Two of them distracted the alligator while a man sat on its back and taped its mouth shut.

The company took the alligator off the property and released it back into the wild.

Neither the alligator nor any people were harmed during the encounter.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person currently hospitalized in Westwood Ave.
One person in hospital after shooting Sunday morning
Nobody was hurt, including a man who was inside the car when the shots rang out.
Police: 20 bullets hit car, home in Toledo shooting
Springfield Local Schools announced Sunday that no students are to report for school on Monday,...
COVID-19 surge delays return from winter break for Springfield students
Ohio health officials reported 37,626 new cases over the holiday weekend. Hospitalizations...
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to new record highs to start 2022
The baby girl, born to parents Heidi and Tyler Boone of Sylvania, is named Layla Kaye Boone.
Welcome to the World: Family celebrates first baby born in 2022 in Toledo

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 charges
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
President Joe Biden will stress the plans to distribute $1 billion from the coronavirus relief...
LIVE: Biden meets with farmers as he seeks to cut meat prices
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Police: Girl, 7, dies after tree falls on Tennessee home