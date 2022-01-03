COVID-19 delays return from winter break for Springfield Local Schools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is forcing at least one school district in the area to delay its return to from winter break.

Springfield Local Schools announced Sunday that no students are to report for school on Monday, January 3rd. The district’s superintendent said staff are expected to report as scheduled if they’re able.

“Unfortunately, because of the continued impact that the coronavirus is having on our school district, especially with faculty and in our transportation department, we have made the difficult decision to delay the student’s return from Winter Break on Monday, January 3rd,” Superintendent Matt Geha said in a message to families.

He asked families to contact the school’s nurse if their child is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive.

“District leaders will continue to monitor the health of all staff, as well as seek additional support from neighboring school districts and staffing agencies to secure qualified substitutes for all departments,” Geha said.

Read his full letter here.

Last week, the Ohio Hospital Association and the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association pleaded in a joint letter with school districts across the state to require masks when students return from winter break.

