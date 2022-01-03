Dine in 419: Your Latin Cravings fix

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From empanadas to arepas, the Latin Cravings Factory, a Toledo female-owned restaurant, brings authentic Venezuelan cooking to the Glass City.

On this week’s Dine in the 419, we’re heading to a ghost kitchen on Hill Ave, to fill your Latin Cravings with chef and owner Milanya Golop Duran.

This week, we made arepas, a dish typically served in Venezuela and Columbia, but today we’re making the Venezuelan style with Milana. We made Pabellon (Shredded Beef), White Cheese, Fried Yellow Plantain (Tajadas), and Black Beans, Reina Pepiada: Chicken, Mayonnaise, Onion, Cilantro and Avocado.

They also serve baked and fried empanadas, tres leches cake, and more. Check out their menu to get your own Latin Cravings fix or order on Grub Hub or Door Dash. There is no dine-in option at the location.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.