Dine in 419: Your Latin Cravings fix

Duran Family brings homemade Venezuelan food to Toledo
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From empanadas to arepas, the Latin Cravings Factory, a Toledo female-owned restaurant, brings authentic Venezuelan cooking to the Glass City.

On this week’s Dine in the 419, we’re heading to a ghost kitchen on Hill Ave, to fill your Latin Cravings with chef and owner Milanya Golop Duran.

This week, we made arepas, a dish typically served in Venezuela and Columbia, but today we’re making the Venezuelan style with Milana. We made Pabellon (Shredded Beef), White Cheese, Fried Yellow Plantain (Tajadas), and Black Beans, Reina Pepiada: Chicken, Mayonnaise, Onion, Cilantro and Avocado.

They also serve baked and fried empanadas, tres leches cake, and more. Check out their menu to get your own Latin Cravings fix or order on Grub Hub or Door Dash. There is no dine-in option at the location.

