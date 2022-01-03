Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November.

The requirement, which has faced numerous court challenges, was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider the requirement on Friday.

Starbucks is requiring its 228,000 U.S. employees to disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 10.

“I recognize that partners have a wide spectrum of views on vaccinations, much like the rest of the country,” Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver said in a letter sent to employees in late December. “My responsibility, and that of every leader, is to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and create the safest work environment possible.”

Starbucks said full vaccination means two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If a Starbucks employee chooses to test weekly instead, they must pay the cost of testing themselves and get tested at a pharmacy, clinic or other testing site where someone is observing the test. Religious or medical accommodations will be considered, but to work in a store, employees must test weekly, the company said.

Employees who test positive will be able to use paid time to self-isolate. Starbucks said it is currently offering employees two instances of paid isolation time, both up to five days each.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person currently hospitalized in Westwood Ave.
One person in hospital after shooting Sunday morning
Nobody was hurt, including a man who was inside the car when the shots rang out.
Police: 20 bullets hit car, home in Toledo shooting
Springfield Local Schools announced Sunday that no students are to report for school on Monday,...
Springfield preK-5 returns to class Tuesday, 6-12 remains in remote learning
Ohio health officials reported 37,626 new cases over the holiday weekend. Hospitalizations...
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to new record highs to start 2022
The baby girl, born to parents Heidi and Tyler Boone of Sylvania, is named Layla Kaye Boone.
Welcome to the World: Family celebrates first baby born in 2022 in Toledo

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Family members spoke about two hikers who were rescued after being stranded for days in a...
Oregon family speaks after hikers rescued from wintery storm
Boosters Recommended As Kids Go Back To School - clipped version
Boosters Recommended As Kids Go Back To School - clipped version
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 charges