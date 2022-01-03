TARTA brings back COVID safety policy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With a rise in COVID cases, TARTA is bringing back a health mandate for riders, requiring them to enter through the rear doors of all vehicles starting Tuesday.

TARTA had required customers to board through the rear doors of vehicles during the early stages of the pandemic but had removed the requirement in July.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have instituted a number of measures to help keep everyone safe while getting essential workers where they need to go on a daily basis,” TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski said. “We have never stopped service due to the coronavirus, but unfortunately circumstances call for steering away from front door boarding as a social distancing measure.

“We ask for the cooperation and understanding of our customers as we navigate the unprecedented challenges posed by this continuing health crisis. We appreciate the efforts TARTA team members have made in adjusting with the changes to keep the area moving during a difficult time.”

Other safety measures and policies include:

Remaining fare-free through July of 2022

Requiring masks on buses through March 18 and providing them for free on vehicles to customers who need them

Enhanced cleaning procedures on all vehicles

Providing hand sanitizer

Requiring social distancing in the downtown Transit Hub

