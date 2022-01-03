TPD: Man allegedly shoots woman, hides in trash can

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after a Sunday morning shooting.

It happened in the 2000 block of N. Westwood just after 6:00 a.m. According to police records, officers found Shawteara Gaiter, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a home. TPD described her injuries as non-life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital.

Gaiter told police that Paul Williams, 25, shot her and ran away on foot. Police found Williams hiding in a trash can in the 2000 block of Farnham.

Williams was booked into the Lucas County Jail on multiple charges including aggravated burglary and attempt to inflict physical harm on another.

