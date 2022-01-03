Traffic
TPD: Man allegedly shoots woman, hides in trash can

(Live 5/File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after a Sunday morning shooting.

It happened in the 2000 block of N. Westwood just after 6:00 a.m. According to police records, officers found Shawteara Gaiter, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a home. TPD described her injuries as non-life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital.

Gaiter told police that Paul Williams, 25, shot her and ran away on foot. Police found Williams hiding in a trash can in the 2000 block of Farnham.

Williams was booked into the Lucas County Jail on multiple charges including aggravated burglary and attempt to inflict physical harm on another.

Paul Williams was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated burglary and attempt to inflict physical harm on another after a Sunday morning shooting in Toledo.(wtvg)

