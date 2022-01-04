1/4: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Bundle up! 40+ mph gusts from the southwest will usher in our coldest air of the season to date -- single-digit windchills by sunset Wednesday, likely lasting through much of Thursday as well. A few flurries are also possible -- dusting to 1/2″ max through Thursday -- before we warm back above freezing Saturday, just ahead of our next potential rain/snow mix. Temperatures will take another tumble then, back to the mid-20s for daytime highs heading into early next week.

