COVID boosters recommended for kids 12 and older

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the CDC decides on whether to follow the recommendation of the FDA to allow kids 12 to 15 to get their boosters, school administrators and pediatricians wonder if it will be in time as kids get ready to return to class this week after the holiday break.

The omicron variant fills children’s hospitals with kids diagnosed with COVID complications.

And in Lucas County, just over 26% of eligible kids have their first two doses of the COVID vaccine.

The V-Project in Lucas County is partnering with area pediatricians to support getting kids 5 and up their COVID vaccine.

Dr. Jennifer Fallon-DeLucia MD is a pediatrician who says children do have to be hospitalized for COVID complications just like adults.

“They also get long COVID and MIS-C which is a really serious autoimmune that you have once the COVID infection has cleared and that is absolutely miserable for children and some have died from that.”

Given that stark reality, Dr. Fallon-Delucia speaks for other area pediatricians who say. “The safest way to protect against COVID is layering protection so vaccinating number one most important. Secondly is masking social distancing. There’s also good airflow.”

After all, Dr. Fallon-Delucia says the alternative? “I can’t imagine sitting in the hospital with my sick child and knowing that I could have prevented this with a simple and safe immunization.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

