Crime spree targets pizza delivery drivers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since last Wednesday there have been 4 incidents in Toledo where pizza delivery drivers were robbed.

Virginia Osburn was delivering an order for Bambino’s on Sunday evening, when she got out of her car the food was snatched and a gun was put to her head. “I grabbed out 20 or 40 bucks that were readily available, and I gave it to them and said ‘That’s all I got. That’s all I got.’ and I shut the door. And he puts the gun to my head and he’s shoving it and hitting me in the head with it,” said Osburn.

Osburn says it was scary and sad to see something like that happen in a community that she lived in her entire life. “I never had an experience like this before in my life, talk about your life flashing before your eyes.”

Erin Kramer’s son is a University of Toledo student and was delivering for Campus Pollyeyes on Sunday when he was robbed. “He was delivering a pizza and he got robbed and kidnapped. He was forced to take the person to an ATM nearby and withdraw all the money from his account,” said Kramer. “I mean he was traumatized.”

The victims say that delivery drivers and the companies that they work for need to be careful and use precautions.

