How to take advantage of student loan payment extensions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As legislatures in Washington D.C. work to hold President Joe Biden accountable for his promise on student loan forgiveness, local graduates are now breathing a sigh of relief on the continued pause in payment requirements.

We spoke with a local expert on how graduates can best take advantage of the four-month extension.

“I think that people in Toledo have across the board stopped paying on all federal student loans for the past 20 months,” shares Toledo Consumer Rights Attorney Scott Ciolek.

The moratorium was set to expire January 31 but will now go through May 1, and Ciolek advises grads to take advantage of the additional four months of frozen balances with no interest or payments required in most federal student loans by saving as much as they can to prepare to make consistent payments when the loans start back up.

“I have not been paying and hearing that there is another grace period and pause was wonderful,” says therapist Rachel Hartman, who is working on her master’s degree at Bowling Green State University. Hartman said even on an income-based repayment plan, her monthly payments were “astronomical,” so the extension helped her when she was on maternity leave and forced to drop down to a part-time job while in grad school.

“Selfishly I’m like,’ Oh thank goodness, I can wait a little longer and have a few more months to figure out a game plan,’” Hartman says.

Dr. Jeff Kaufman and his wife used the extension time to tackle other more pressing expenses, like credit card debt, car payments, and assisting family members in need.

“If you are currently in a situation where you are not in default because there’s always a situation where something will happen that they will pay off some of these student loans for you with the promises that have been made,” says Ciolek.

Ciolek advises the best thing borrowers can do is consolidate their loans and choose the lowest payment option possible to avoid default, and because they can always pay more than the obliged payment each month.

“A lot of people don’t know this but when it goes into default and they have to ship it off to a debt collector, they add 18% to the balance,” Ciolek shares. “And then unless the law changes, I’d recommend to pay it off as quickly as you can after that.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.