Jan 4, 2022: Heather’s Tuesday AM Forecast

The wintery feel will return Wednesday with windy conditions and wind chills in the teens and single digits into Thursday morning.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TODAY: A sunny start, with clouds increasing through the day. Warmer. High 39. TONIGHT: Turning windy and cloudy. Low 34. WEDNESDAY: Windy with a slight chance of snow showers. Temperatures fall from the upper 30s in the morning to the low 20s in the evening, with wind chills in the low teens.

