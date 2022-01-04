Traffic
Man sentenced for hit-and-run incident that killed pedestrian in downtown Toledo

James Byrd is accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car and driving away.
James Byrd is accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car and driving away.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man found guilty of killing a pedestrian during a hit-and-run incident in downtown Toledo in October was sentenced on Monday.

James A. Byrd, 38, will serve at least six years in prison, and as many as nine years. His driver’s license will also be suspended for three years.

Byrd entered a no-contest plea on charges of failure to stop, operating under the influence, and aggravated vehicular homicide.

According to Toledo Police, Herman King, 67, was crossing Cherry St. at N. Superior when he was hit by a car driven by Byrd, who continued to drive for more than a block with King laying on the trunk of the car before he fell on the street.

Byrd fled the scene over the King Bridge, but witnesses followed from a distance and alerted authorities on the suspect’s location. He was apprehended in the 600 block of Willard.

King was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

