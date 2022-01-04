Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Monroe schools forced to cancel select bus routes on Tuesday

(KNOE)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Staffing shortages have forced the Monroe Public School District to cancel select bus routes for Tuesday morning.

Buses 35 (MHS, MMS, Raisinville), 48 (MHS, MMS, Custer), and 72 (MHS, MMS, AWC, Custer) will be canceled on Tuesday due to driver illnesses and quarantines.

Families of students who ride those buses must find their own way to transport children to and from school.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xiao Lu, 25, was found dead inside a vehicle in Monroe County.
Body of missing Toledo mail carrier found in Monroe County
TPD: Man allegedly shoots woman, hides in trash can
Toledo police releasing dramatic dash cam video of officers ramming a suspect's car traveling...
Officers investigated for P.I.T. maneuver that stopped wrong-way driver on I-475 in September
Springfield Local Schools announced Sunday that no students are to report for school on Monday,...
Springfield preK-5 returns to class Tuesday, 6-12 remains in remote learning
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Latest News

Expert weighs in on student loan repayment extension
Since last Wednesday there have been 4 instances where pizza delivery drivers have been robbed...
4 pizza delivery drivers robbed in the last week
4 pizza delivery drivers robbed in the last week
Crime spree targets pizza delivery drivers
TPD PIT
TPD PIT maneuver