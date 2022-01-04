Monroe schools forced to cancel select bus routes on Tuesday

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Staffing shortages have forced the Monroe Public School District to cancel select bus routes for Tuesday morning.

Buses 35 (MHS, MMS, Raisinville), 48 (MHS, MMS, Custer), and 72 (MHS, MMS, AWC, Custer) will be canceled on Tuesday due to driver illnesses and quarantines.

Families of students who ride those buses must find their own way to transport children to and from school.

