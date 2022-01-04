Traffic
Surveillance video captures armed robbery in broad daylight

Two suspects, armed with guns, robbed Boost Mobile on Lagrange.
Two suspects, armed with guns, robbed Boost Mobile on Lagrange.(WTVG)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Toledo business owners are on high alert after several armed robberies have occurred within the past week that appear to be targeting cell phone stores.

The co-owner of Boost Mobile on Lagrange Street, who asked not to be identified, said they were robbed at gunpoint just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

“The fact that it happened in broad daylight in a store, that’s what got us {shaken} up,” he said.

Surveillance video shows two men dressed in all black walk into the store. One suspect stand by the door, while the other approached the employee and pulls out a gun.

“They walked in with a gun, pointed it to his head and ask for the money he had in his register,” said the co-owner.

The suspects are then taking off on foot with the cash and running down Lagrange Street.

“One of the assailants told to other to “pop him” which means shoot him,” explained the co-owner. “It was terrifying, but our employee did the right thing and just gave him what he asked for.”

The co-owner said that the neighborhood hood has seen a rise in crime. Within the past week, several other businesses have been robbed at gunpoint, including Wireless Central off Cherry Street. A surveillance photo from that store shows two similar suspects, armed with guns, enter the store at 5 p.m. on January 1, 2022.

The owners of Boost Mobile on Lagrange are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“Hopefully the community will come together to capture who did it so the neighborhood feels safe again.”

Anyone with information should call Toledo Police CrimeStopper Tipline at 419-255-1111.

