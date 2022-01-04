Toledo officers investigated for P.I.T. maneuver that stopped a driver from going the wrong way on I-475 in September

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police released dramatic dash cam video of officers ramming a suspect’s car before it traveled into oncoming traffic on I-475. This happened in September but the officers were written up and under investigation for using a maneuver call the P.I.T maneuver which is a violation of TPD’s pursuit policy. The maneuver is when police force a car to turn sideways causing the drive to lose control and stop.

A Toledo Police Sgt. attempted to stop suspect Shane Worthington for a traffic offense at Hillcrest and Willys Parkway. The 41-year-old man lead police on a short low speed pursuit while allegedly throwing baggies out of the vehicle. Worthington attempted to enter 475 west at Promedica Parkway driving in the wrong direction. A Toledo police officer was advised to “Do what you have to to stop him” due to the inherent danger of Worthington continuing on the expressway the wrong way. An officer performed a P.I.T maneuver causing the suspect’s car to hit the on ramp wall. Police say Worthington tried to bail from the car but was tased then arrested. Worthington told officers he swallowed two grams of heroin. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Cocaine, money, scale and a gun was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle.

An internal investigation was launched because a P.I.T maneuver or ramming a suspect vehicle violates TPD’s pursuit policy and is extremely dangerous. It is not permitted by TPD policy. Wrong-way express accidents are also extremely dangerous according to police administrators. The officers involved to TPD administrators that they “believed it would have been far worse for the suspect to travel head on into traffic that was moving at 60+ mph and causing serious injury or fatal accidents.” Another officer involved said “if we didn’t stop the suspect when we did, there is a high probability that innocent lives would have been lost.” The officers were found in violation of the pursuit policy but told administrators that they stand by their actions.

In the meantime Shane Worthington was charged with having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated trafficking of drugs, trafficking cocaine, tampering with evidence , failure to comply with the signal of an office along with other charges. He’ll face a judge next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.