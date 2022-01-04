Traffic
TPS delays return of school until Jan. 10

Any empty classroom
Any empty classroom(WLUC)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools will not return to class from winter break until Monday, Jan. 10, the district announced Tuesday.

The post on the TPS Facebook page said even that date was a tentative one, as school officials continue to assess getting students back into the classroom when COVID cases are at their highest marks in the nearly two-year pandemic.

While the return to class is delayed, staff for the district will be required to report to work and follow the normal schedule.

PLEASE READ THIS IMPORTANT TPS ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING COVID AND THE RETURN TO SCHOOL: Due to the rising number of...

Posted by Toledo Public Schools on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

