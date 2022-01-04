Woman accused of stealing money from Alzheimer’s patient pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo woman indicted for stealing thousands of dollars from a man with Alzheimer’s has entered a plea of not guilty and will go to trial.

Abigail Weidman will go to trial on Tuesday, January 25. She was indicted by a Grand Jury in December on charges of theft from a person in a protected class.

A judge set her bond as an own-recognizance bond with no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim.

According to court records, Weidman picked up an 85-year-old man under the premise of getting him out of the house. She is accused of taking him to the bank and withdrawing cash on multiple occasions.

Over the course of several months, more than $30,000 was withdrawn from the elderly man’s bank account. Records indicate they were seen on video and Weidman admitted to taking the victim to the bank.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.