1/5: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast

Wind advisory thru 10pm; subzero windchill overnight
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We’ve already hit our high for today, and those temps will plunge to the mid-teens even before midnight -- with subzero windchills resulting from continued 30-40 mph wind gusts. It won’t feel much better Thursday/Friday, with a few flurries and highs in the mid-20s. The weekend will see a temporary rise above freezing, with another system sending us back to the 20s early next week.

