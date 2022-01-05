1/5: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

We’ve already hit our high for today, and those temps will plunge to the mid-teens even before midnight -- with subzero windchills resulting from continued 30-40 mph wind gusts. It won’t feel much better Thursday/Friday, with a few flurries and highs in the mid-20s. The weekend will see a temporary rise above freezing, with another system sending us back to the 20s early next week.

