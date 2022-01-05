Baby Jesus stolen from Hancock County nativity scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Baby Jesus is missing from a nativity scene in Hancock County.

He was part of the display at a church in Arlington but now he’s nowhere to be found. Church leaders say the whole thing could actually have a silver lining.

A staff member at the Arlington United Methodist Church came out in the last day or so and found baby Jesus was gone. If you talk to the staff inside, they’re not angry.

“I went out and looked and it wasn’t there. I checked with a few people that may have had it or who were working on it and nobody had any idea,” said Pastor Mark Gregory.

Pastor Gregory isn’t asking for a manhunt for the thief. Whether it was a prank or a reason more nefarious, he wants that person to know lots of people donated money for the set that was brand new this Christmas season.

“We special ordered it. We raised the funds. It was not cheap. Before this we had one of those 1950 plastic things for many, many years,” said Pastor Gregory.

Baby Jesus was on display there through all of December and he could certainly be anywhere but Pastor Gregory is looking for the positives.

Maybe this gives the church a chance to look at how they change the display in the future, maybe make it more interactive. Already the church’s Facebook post is being widely shared, a post that offers people Jesus but in a more personal and meaningful way

“We believe god can work in any circumstance. There’s a silver lining in all this. We met a lot of people we wouldn’t have met before. If people got a little chuckle out of how we approached it or a little blessing that’s great,” said Pastor Gregory.

