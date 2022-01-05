Development company proposes housing complex at Southland Shopping Plaza

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sixty units on 3 acres of empty parking lot at Southland Shopping Plaza is the proposed design of a $13.5M housing complex from MVAH Partners.

“Right now in south Toledo, the newest housing options, rental housing options, are over 20, 30 years old and they have not been updated,” said Pete Schwiegeraht, MVAH Partners Senior Vice President of Development, Midwest Region. He made the case for construction of “workforce housing” during an informational meeting at the Heatherdowns Branch Library Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Schwiegeraht explained the target tenant would have an income of $15-$20 an hour.

“We need new housing. Sixty units isn’t a lot, but it’s a great help,” commented Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, who was in attendance.

“But I don’t want to see fireworks burning down the building. I don’t want to see 911 lighting up every morning when I turn on my phone,” countered Susan Nichols, who lives near the shopping plaza.

“You know, ultimately, we will work with the neighborhood, continue to work with the neighborhood, and listen to residents on how we can best do this,” added Schwiegeraht.

Businesses such as Rent-A-Center, Big Lots, and Planet Fitness will remain where they are. MVAH wants to buy the land behind McDonalds at Byrne and Glendale and go vertical without tearing anything down.

First, the developers would need the city to sign off on rezoning the parcel as mixed use residential. If that happens, they explain construction could begin by the end of 2022, with a target date for opening in early 2024.

The next informational meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM. It is virtual. You can join the zoom at this link: https://toledo-oh-gov.zoom.us/j/85999660172

