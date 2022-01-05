Getting your car ready for the cold on the go

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether you like it or not, winter is now in full swing, but is your car ready for the frigid weather?

Winter weather in Ohio and Michigan causes numerous accidents each year that result in fatalities. To reduce your risk, an important step is ensuring that your vehicle is in good, working condition. Matthew Keber, a Car Care Service Manager for AAA explained, “Cold weather definitely will bring out any problems you’re having with your vehicle. Make sure that you have those critical systems looked at by somebody that’s qualified and knows what they’re doing. Make sure your battery is up to par, so it doesn’t leave you stranded in the cold. Make sure your tires are in good shape, not just treads but air pressure.”

Taking your vehicle to a trusted mechanic for a thorough inspection may not only spare you an inconvenience, but possibly save your life during inclement weather. In addition to testing your battery and replacing worn down tires, AAA also recommends checking fluid levels, filters, and your ability to see properly in poor conditions.

“Make sure that your windshield wipers are in good shape so you can see,” said Keber. “Make sure that all of your lights are functioning correctly so that not only you can see, but other drivers can see you.”

Matthew also advised that everyone should charge their phones before traveling in bad weather in case they need to call for help. And in the worst-case scenario that you become stranded like we just saw down in Virginia, keeping an extra winter coat, gloves, hat, and blanket in your car will help preserve your body heat if you run out of gas.

“Just in case you need them,” added Keber. “Hope that you don’t, but better to have them and not need them.”

Matthew also told us that you can keep some sand or cat litter in your vehicle to help give yourself traction if you get stuck. And if you don’t have either of those things, in a pinch you can take the foot mats from your vehicle, flip them upside down, and put them in front your tires.

