Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Iowa man and Minnesota son plead guilty in Capitol riot case

An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to...
An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, admitting that they entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside.(Source: Gray News)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, admitting that they entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside.

Both 51-year-old Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and 26-year-old Daniel Johnson, of Austin, Minnesota, made social media posts noting their participation in the insurrection.

They admitted guilt in a video hearing Tuesday.

They’re likely to get up to six months in prison at their April 12 sentencing.

They agreed to pay restitution of $2,000 each to help defray the $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xiao Lu, 25, was found dead inside a vehicle in Monroe County.
Body of missing Toledo mail carrier found in Monroe County
Toledo police releasing dramatic dash cam video of officers ramming a suspect's car traveling...
Officers investigated for P.I.T. maneuver that stopped wrong-way driver on I-475 in September
Two suspects, armed with guns, robbed Boost Mobile on Lagrange.
Surveillance video captures armed robbery in broad daylight
Any empty classroom
TPS delays return of school until Jan. 10
4 pizza delivery drivers robbed in the last week
Crime spree targets pizza delivery drivers

Latest News

Committee members want to question Pence about his experience that day and Hannity about texts...
Jan. 6 committee asks Mike Pence, Sean Hannity to voluntarily cooperate with investigation
Committee members want to question Pence about his experience that day and Hannity about texts...
Jan. 6 committee asks Mike Pence, Sean Hannity to voluntarily cooperate with investigation
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia house fire
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
White House COVID-19 response team briefs public amid ongoing omicron surge