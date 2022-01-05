Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

January 5th Weather Forecast

Colder & Windy Today
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be colder and windy this afternoon with temperatures dropping into the middle 20s. Winds will be gusting up to 45 mph out of the west. A wind advisory is in effect until 10pm this evening. The wind chill will be around 0 to start off Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 20s for the afternoon. Lake-effect snow flurries are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. The weekend will be warmer with highs in the upper 30s Saturday and mid 40s early Sunday. Then the coldest air of the season could take lows into the single digits by next Tuesday morning. However, a dry pattern is expected to develop into the middle of the month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xiao Lu, 25, was found dead inside a vehicle in Monroe County.
Body of missing Toledo mail carrier found in Monroe County
Toledo police releasing dramatic dash cam video of officers ramming a suspect's car traveling...
Officers investigated for P.I.T. maneuver that stopped wrong-way driver on I-475 in September
Any empty classroom
TPS delays return of school until Jan. 10
4 pizza delivery drivers robbed in the last week
Crime spree targets pizza delivery drivers
Two suspects, armed with guns, robbed Boost Mobile on Lagrange.
Surveillance video captures armed robbery in broad daylight

Latest News

January 5th Weather Forecast
January 5th Weather Forecast
Bitter cold tomorrow, with 40+ mph winds making it feel like the single digits or even subzero...
1/4: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Bitter cold tomorrow, with 40+ mph winds making it feel like the single digits or even subzero...
1/4: Dan's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Jan 4, 2022: Heather’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
Jan 4, 2022: Heather’s Tuesday Noon Forecast