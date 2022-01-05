January 5th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be colder and windy this afternoon with temperatures dropping into the middle 20s. Winds will be gusting up to 45 mph out of the west. A wind advisory is in effect until 10pm this evening. The wind chill will be around 0 to start off Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 20s for the afternoon. Lake-effect snow flurries are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. The weekend will be warmer with highs in the upper 30s Saturday and mid 40s early Sunday. Then the coldest air of the season could take lows into the single digits by next Tuesday morning. However, a dry pattern is expected to develop into the middle of the month.

