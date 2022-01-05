Man sentenced in February abduction case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man will serve two years in prison after he entered a no contest plea to holding a woman against her will in a Toledo home in February.

Harvey Townsend Jr., 30, withdrew a previous plea of not guilty and entered a plea of no contest to a lesser offense of abduction, a third-degree felony.

On Feb. 25, police were alerted by the victim’s grandmother that Townsend was holding a 22-year-old woman against her will. Police responded to the home in the 2300 block of Bakewell, but they could not get the victim to leave the house.

Police determined the victim was not being allowed to leave the home. When she finally left the house, and Townsend left afterward.

