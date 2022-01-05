Matuszewski appears in court on menacing, domestic violence charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The non-custodial mother accused of pulling a knife on the father of her children and taking the kids made her first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

Fallon Matuszewski is facing charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence. A judge set her bond as an own-recognizance bond.

Matuszewski will be back in court on January 19.

Matuszewski is accused of taking her 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son from their father on Tuesday. According to court documents, she told the victim that she would kill him.

She was arrested later in the day, and the kids were found safe.

