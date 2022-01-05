Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Matuszewski appears in court on menacing, domestic violence charges

Fallon Matuszewski is accused of pulling a knife on the father of her children before taking...
Fallon Matuszewski is accused of pulling a knife on the father of her children before taking them on Jan. 4.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The non-custodial mother accused of pulling a knife on the father of her children and taking the kids made her first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

Fallon Matuszewski is facing charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence. A judge set her bond as an own-recognizance bond.

Matuszewski will be back in court on January 19.

Matuszewski is accused of taking her 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son from their father on Tuesday. According to court documents, she told the victim that she would kill him.

She was arrested later in the day, and the kids were found safe.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xiao Lu, 25, was found dead inside a vehicle in Monroe County.
Body of missing Toledo mail carrier found in Monroe County
Toledo police releasing dramatic dash cam video of officers ramming a suspect's car traveling...
Officers investigated for P.I.T. maneuver that stopped wrong-way driver on I-475 in September
Any empty classroom
TPS delays return of school until Jan. 10
Two suspects, armed with guns, robbed Boost Mobile on Lagrange.
Surveillance video captures armed robbery in broad daylight
4 pizza delivery drivers robbed in the last week
Crime spree targets pizza delivery drivers

Latest News

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will look to unseat Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during the 2022 election. (AP...
Whaley makes lieutenant governor pick
Former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley announced State Sen. Theresa Fedor, of Toledo, as his...
Cranley picks Fedor as running mate in Ohio governor’s race
Two earthquakes in two days
2 days in a row: Another earthquake detected near Lake County shoreline
Harvey Townsend Jr. is accused of holding a woman against her will. He was taken into custody...
Man sentenced in February abduction case