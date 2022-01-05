Mich. man charged after troopers find $43K worth of drugs during traffic stop

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man is facing multiple charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found $43,500 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

Troopers stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Impala with Flordia registration for a speed violation on January 2 on State Route 2 in Ottawa County. They detected an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a probable cause search revealed a marijuana joint in the center console.

An additional search of the vehicle revealed five points of methamphetamine, 130 grams of cocaine, and 214 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Markum Boyd, 34, of Detroit, was taken to the Ottawa County Jail. He faces first-degree felony charges of possession and trafficking in methamphetamine and cocaine. If convicted, he could face up to 44 years in prison and an $80,000 fine.

