Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Mich. man charged after troopers find $43K worth of drugs during traffic stop

Troopers recovered five points of methamphetamine, 130 grams of cocaine, and 214 grams of...
Troopers recovered five points of methamphetamine, 130 grams of cocaine, and 214 grams of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop on Jan. 2 in Ottawa County.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man is facing multiple charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found $43,500 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

Troopers stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Impala with Flordia registration for a speed violation on January 2 on State Route 2 in Ottawa County. They detected an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a probable cause search revealed a marijuana joint in the center console.

An additional search of the vehicle revealed five points of methamphetamine, 130 grams of cocaine, and 214 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Markum Boyd, 34, of Detroit, was taken to the Ottawa County Jail. He faces first-degree felony charges of possession and trafficking in methamphetamine and cocaine. If convicted, he could face up to 44 years in prison and an $80,000 fine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xiao Lu, 25, was found dead inside a vehicle in Monroe County.
Body of missing Toledo mail carrier found in Monroe County
Toledo police releasing dramatic dash cam video of officers ramming a suspect's car traveling...
Officers investigated for P.I.T. maneuver that stopped wrong-way driver on I-475 in September
Any empty classroom
TPS delays return of school until Jan. 10
4 pizza delivery drivers robbed in the last week
Crime spree targets pizza delivery drivers
Two suspects, armed with guns, robbed Boost Mobile on Lagrange.
Surveillance video captures armed robbery in broad daylight

Latest News

Harvey Townsend Jr. is accused of holding a woman against her will. He was taken into custody...
Man sentenced in February abduction case
How to tackle new years fitness goals safely
How to tackle new years fitness goals safely
Due to the omicron variant spreading in the community, some districts have delayed students'...
Some school districts delay students return amid COVID surge
This rendering shows conceptual architecture for the proposed 60 unit housing complex at...
Development company proposes housing complex at Southland Shopping Plaza