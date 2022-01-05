Moment of Science: Hibernation

If you’ve stepped outside anytime in the past few days, you might have had the urge to just stay indoors all season. Some in the animal kingdom nap like their life depends on it... because it does! This week, we’re trying not to yawn as we explore hibernation.

* Let’s get one thing right off the bat: hibernation is actually NOT sleeping. When animals hibernate, their metabolism does slow down significantly to conserve energy, but they’re not getting restful sleep. Many animals need a nap after they “wake up” in the spring... think of it like needing a vacation after your vacation. (You would, too, if you suddenly woke up to a new cub... mama bears give birth during their months-long stretch.)

* We often think of bears for this, but size-wise, they’re an exception to the rule. Many small animals hibernate, like chipmunks, hedgehogs and even hamsters... just not our pet ones. Animals in captivity, including those in zoos, have a steady stream of food, so there’s no real need to wait out winter. For those that do settle down, heart rates slow significantly. A bat’s heartbeat drops to just 25 beats per minute, while a chipmunk’s plummets to 5.

* Ground squirrels also hibernate, but the other 200 or so squirrel species can’t build up enough body fat to last the season -- so they sleep for 20 hours a day and eat for the other 4. Going for the record, dormice hibernate for up to 11 months of the year... talk about making your minutes count!

* Save for bears, the average temperature of a hibernating mammal drops to the low-60s (63F), but it’s not just mammals that hibernate. Some snails cover themselves in slime to wait out winter, and certain wood frog species will actually freeze and thaw a few times a season and be perfectly fine. Going the other way, some species undergo “estivation”... hibernating during the summer to wait out those hot, dry months. Crabs, crocs, even mosquitoes are known to do it.

