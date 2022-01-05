Neighbors unhappy with proposed solar farms in Hancock County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fight over solar panels is heating up in Hancock County.

People living near the proposed sites say panels will ruin a traditionally farming community. Now they’re ready to take their fight to Columbus.

If you thought a bison farm in the middle of Hancock County was an unusual sight wait until you find out their new neighbors might be hundreds of solar panels.

“It just doesn’t seem like it fits our community. It’s not what we’re about,” said Hancock County resident Megan Grau.

Grau and her family have owned that land for years and yes they raise bison but that work is tame compared to the fight they’re waging to stop a solar farm from moving into a neighboring farm.

The family worries about what sort of health and environmental risks could come with them, not to mention changing the landscape of an agricultural community.

“Once we looked into it further and found the size of the projects and more of the details I guess it wasn’t just the looks of it that were a concern,” said Grau.

“It’s wrong, it’s wrong. Money talks. It is what it is,” said Hancock County resident Ted Bibler.

Several residents are voicing their displeasure for both the projects, one in Cass Township and the other in Washington Township. The panels will cover roughly 2000 acres of farm land. Some of the panels will be 15 feet off the ground when they’re at their maximum tilt.

“Who knows what it’s going to do to our grandkids health, let alone our own health or our neighbors health. The flooding is terrible in our backyard already without them. I can’t imagine what it will be with them,” said Hancock County resident Kathy Reinhart.

“We’ve been living out here on a farm for 30 years and most of the farmers here it’s generational. They pass it down,” said Bibler.

The Ohio Power Siting Board will make the final call on the solar field approval. These residents have already reached out to the board and hope their voices will be heard and that this project finds a new home.

“There’s gotta be better places for them. I’m not against solar power but I don’t want it right in my backyard,” said Reinhart.

